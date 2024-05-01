Why NASA’s Mars Sample Return mission has a shaky future

ADVERTISEMENT
May 01, 2024 11:46 am | Updated 12:05 pm IST
In this image made available by NASA, the Mars Ingenuity helicopter hovers above the surface of the planet during its second flight on April 22, 2021. On Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, NASA announced that the 4-pound chopper can no longer fly because of rotor blade damage, and its mission is officially over.
| Photo Credit: AP
science (general)
/
science (general)
/
astronomy
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription
CONNECT WITH US