In a record of sorts, seven faculty members and scientists of KLE Technological University (KLETU), Hubballi, have been named among the top 2% of the world’s most influential scientists for the fifth year in succession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stanford University, in collaboration with Elsevier, has released the worldwide list for 2024. The list was prepared using a methodology based on key metrics such as publications, citations, h-index, co-authorship adjusted hm-index, and a composite score (c-Score) across 22 scientific disciplines, according to KLE Technological University.

The faculty members and scientists from KLETU who have found place among top 2% most influential scientists in the world are

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Tejraj Aminabhavi - School of Advanced Sciences (World rank - 6680)

Prof. Nagaraj Shetti - School of Advanced Sciences (World rank – 16,403)

Prof. Prabhugouda M. Patil - School of Mechanical Engineering (World rank – 90,161)

Prof. Shweta Malode - School of Advanced Sciences (World rank – 1,11,465)

Prof. Mohanakrishna Gunda - School of Advanced Sciences (World rank – 1,27,024)

Prof. Vinayak Gaitonde - School of Mechanical Engineering (World rank – 1,57,988)

Prof. Nagaraj Banapurmath - School of Mechanical Engineering (World rank – 1,73,578)

The selection is based on the top 100,000 by c-score, or a percentile rank of 2%, or above. The list comprises of two categories, single year list, based on annual publications impact in the year 2024, and other is career list, which depends on impact of lifetime scientific contributions.

These seven scientists are among the 14,879 Indian scientists in the global ranking, which features 2,23,153 top researchers from around the world for the year 2024.

Four researchers topped in both the career and single year list, namely Prof. Tejraj M. Aminabhavi and Prof. Nagaraj P. Shetti, Prof. Vinayak Gaitonde and Prof. Prabhugouda Patil.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.