Selection for ISRO’s Young Scientist Programme 2020 for school children is now open

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday launched the "Young Scientist Programme 2020" for school children. Named YUva VIgyani KAryakram (YUVIKA), it was started in 2019 to increase the interest of students in space activities.

The selection, starting from Monday (February 3) at 2 p.m., will be done through online registration till February 24 2020 6.00 p.m. The criteria for selection includes:

  • Performance in the Class 8 examination
  • Prizes in school events like elocution, debate, essay writing
  • Winning in District/State/National/International level sports activities
  • Being Scouts and Guides/NCC/NSS member
  • Studying in a rural school

Through the programme, the students can meet scientists at the different ISRO centres, visit their labs and also participate in lectures and practical classes.

According to the ISRO website, three students from each State and Union Territory will be selected and five additional seats will be reserved for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) students.

The YUVIKA programme will be held for two weeks at any one of the ISRO/DOS centres located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram. The tentative dates are from May 11 to May 22, 2020. The students will be provided accommodation in the ISRO guest houses/hostels and all travel expenditure will be covered.

