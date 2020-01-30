Scientists unveil most detailed images of sun's surface showing "boiling" plasma

The Sun's surface, imagined to be like a sprouting volcano, is indeed entirely “turbulent ‘boiling’ plasma”. This discovery was announced yesterday by researchers who captured photographs of the Sun’s surface with unprecedented detail using the Daniel K. Inouye Solar (DKIS) Telescope in Maui, Hawaii.

The set of images show a close-up view of the Sun’s surface, revealing a gold-coloured cell-like pattern. The cell-like structures that appear to be ‘boiling’ indicate motions that transport heat from the Sun’s interior to its surface via convection.