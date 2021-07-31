Scientists decipher how some bacteria can operate a “reverse gear”

Some microorganisms exhibit a unique kind of reversing motion that can be mimicked for drug delivery, bio-imaging

Indian scientists have found a theoretical model explaining a unique kind of motion, called direction reversing active motion, exhibited by some bacteria that feed on other microorganisms, according to a statement released by the the Department of Science and Technology on Friday.

This analysis can help in building more efficient artificial micro- and nano-motors used in drug delivery and bio-imaging using the concept to incorporate a reverse gear.

Bacteria move by propelling themselves with a velocity that changes direction randomly, which is called active motion. Besides bacteria, this kind of motion is found in living systems ranging from cells at the microscopic scale to the flocking of birds and fish schools at the macroscopic scale. It is also seen in artificial systems, including granular matter self-catalytic swimmers, and nano-motors.

Some microorganisms, such as predator bacteria Myxococcus Xanthus and saprotrophic bacteria Pseudomonas putida, exhibit a unique kind of reversing active motion, whereby, in addition to a diffusive change of direction, the motion also completely reverses its direction intermittently, it said.However, very little has been understood theoretically about the statistical properties of such motion.

Novel dynamic phase

In a recent study published as a letter in the Physical Review E, a team of scientists from Raman Research Institute and S N Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences has uncovered novel dynamical phases arising from the interplay of diffusion and velocity reversal in the direction-reversing active motion exhibited by such bacteria.

The study provided a theoretical understanding of such motion through exact analytical results for the position distribution and target search-time distribution by using a model, the statement said.

"This model explains the advantage of directional reversals, namely, faster spread leading to faster searches," the authors pointed out.

The authors explained how their research found that M Xanthus relies on the directional reversal to increase its spread, thus making search for a target efficient, in spite of a much slower speed (about a micron per minute) compared to faster bacteria like E. coli (which moves about 30 microns in a second).

Further, the most important finding of this work is the prediction of a novel phase where the dynamical laws governing the dispersion along two orthogonal directions are fundamentally different.