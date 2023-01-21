Science This Week | Webb confirms its first exoplanet, Greenland faced warmest decade in thousand years and more

January 21, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

This week has been full of new findings and studies in the world of science. From the Webb Telescope confirming its first planet to finding microbes that eat viruses for nourishment, catch all the latest updates here.

Atomic hydrogen signal detected from distant galaxy

Using data from the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT), scientists from India and Canada have detected a radio signal emanating from atomic hydrogen of a distant galaxy. Atomic hydrogen emits radio waves of 21 cm wavelength which can be traced by low frequency radio telescopes. As the radio signal detected by the scientists is extremely weak, it is possible that it is being emitted from a distant galaxy.

Webb Telescope confirms its first exoplanet

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) kicked off the year by confirming its first exoplanet ever. The exoplanet, named LHS 475 b, is nearly the same size as our home planet with its diameter being 99% of Earth’s. At a distance of 41 light-years away (quite close by astronomical standards), the exoplanet is located in the Octans constellation and was observed relatively easily by the JWST.

Scientists use laser beam to guide lightning

Scientists used a laser beam to guide lightning for the first time in the hopes of avoiding deaths due to deadly bolts. Lightning strikes between 40-120 times a second worldwide and kills and damages property, yet the lightning rod is the primary protection against them. The equipment, built by the scientists, shot a laser beam from the top of a Swiss mountain that guided a lightning bolt for more than 50 metres.

Microbes that ‘eat’ viruses for nourishment

A new study by researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have said that a particular genus of plankton can eat viruses as well as “grow and divide given only viruses to eat”. Though other cells have been known to consume viruses to destroy them, plankton of genus Halteria, “eat” viruses to fulfil their biological needs. They have been found to ingest 10,000 to a million viruses a day and the use the energy generated to increase their population and also provide food for zooplanktons.

Oldest runestone found in Norway could be 2,000 years old

In what is to be believed the world’s oldest runestone, archaeologists in Norway have found a runestone that was inscribed almost 2,000 years ago. Carbon dating the objects found around the runestone suggested that it was carved sometime between 1 AD and 250 AD. The brown sandstone rock measuring about 30 by 30 cm was found in a burial site near Tyrifjorden, Norway.

Greenland faced the warmest decade from 2001 to 2011 in the last thousand years

Researchers have found that the 2001 to 2011 decade was the warmest in the last thousand years at high elevations of the Greenland Ice Sheet. The region was 1.5 degree Celsius than the previous century. Analysing ice cores from the area, researchers have found that if global emission rate is not curbed, the ice sheet is projected to contribute up to 50 cm to global mean sea-level by 2100,

Giant toad found in Australia

Australian park rangers seem to have found what could be the largest toad in the world. Weighing 2.7 kg, the giant cane toad is an invasive species that poses a threat to the ecosystem. Cane toads were introduced in Australia in 1935 to control cane cane beetles and pests, however, their population exploded and they became a threat to the native species. pest. It was later euthanised citing its ‘ecological impact’ as the reason.

Satellite mapping finds new colony of Emperor penguins

Satellite mapping technology has helped find a new colony of emperor penguins in Antarctica. At least 80% of the colonies of the highly threatened species are predicted to be quasi-extinct by the end of the century due to loss of sea ice and climate change. The find has now brought the total number of breeding sites around the Antarctic coastline to 66.