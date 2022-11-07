Science This Week | The scary sound of Earth’s magnetic field, an antibody treatment to fight malaria and more

Earth’s magnetic field is generated by the swirling, molten liquid iron 3000km beneath our feet in the outer core. Image for representation only | Photo Credit: Reuters

From a potentially hazardous asteroid to a woman who overcame twelve tumors and is giving new hope for cancer research, find all the latest news, discoveries and findings that happened in the field of science this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scientists spot closest black hole from Earth

Astronomers have spotted the closest known black hole to Earth —just 1,600 light-years away. It is 10 times bigger than the Sun and three times closer than the previous record-holder. The black hole was identified by observing the movement of its companion star that orbits the black hole at roughly the same distance as the Earth orbits the Sun.

Potentially dangerous asteroid found

A brand-new asteroid that crosses Earth’s orbit has recently been discovered. . The 1.5-kilometre-wide asteroid was found in an area where it is notoriously difficult to spot objects due to the glare of the Sun. Due to its proximity to Earth’s orbit, the asteroid may pose a threat in the future.

It is the “largest object that is potentially hazardous to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years”, scientists said.

ADVERTISEMENT

What does Earth’s magnetic field sound like?

Scientists at the Technical University of Denmark have converted signals from Earth’s magnetic field into sound to hear what the field sounds like.

The Earth’s magnetic field is generated by the swirling, molten liquid iron 3000km beneath our feet in the outer core. The rumblings are a sonic representation of the magnetic field that protects the Earth from cosmic radiation and charged particles carried by powerful winds flowing from the Sun.

Arctic fires could increase CO2 in the air

Arctic fires may release dangerous amounts of carbon dioxide in the coming decades, a recent study said. With climate change causing bigger fires in Siberia, carbon dioxide now trapped in the soil will be released in air. According to the study, these fires could increase exponentially even with small changes in the temperature. Recent fires in 2019 and 2020 released about 150 million tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere.

Himalayan plateau in danger of falling down due to melting permafrost

The Himalayan Qinghai-Tibet plateau is under the threat of falling down rapidly due to melting permafrost, a study noted. In recent decades, permafrost or frozen soil in this area has been thawing at twice the global average rate. The thawing could lead to destabilisation or shifting of the ground, which in turn can damage roads, pipelines and infrastructure. It can also cause large landslides which can damage property.

A gold-mushroom combination may improve drug delivery

Medicines may soon have traces of ultramicroscopic gold powered by a super mushroom for greater efficacy. Cordy gold nanoparticles (Cor-AuNPs), the outcome of a collaborative experiment by scientists from four Indian institutions, has earned an international patent from Germany. These nanoparticles, derived from the synthesis of the extracts of Cordyceps militaris and gold salts, could make drug delivery in the human body faster and surer.

Woman with twelve tumors surprise scientists

A Spanish woman overcame 12 tumours, five of which were malignant, before the age of 40, surprising scientists. Her condition is caused by a genetic mutation that has never been observed in humans before. Scientists revealed that the mutation caused up to 40% of her blood cells to have too many or too few chromosomes, a marker for cancer. As a result, her immune system caused widespread inflammation to defend the body. The mutation caused her to be more susceptible to cancer but also made her immune system stronger at identifying and destroying tumour cells. The researchers feel that this unique case may improve cancer diagnoses and help develop new treatments.

New antibody treatment to fight malaria

An experimental drug has been shown to protect adults from malaria for at least six months. Researchers in Africa gave people a large one-time dose of lab-made malaria-fighting antibodies. The antibody works by breaking the life cycle of the parasite spread through mosquito bites, targetting immature parasites before they enter the liver where they can mature and multiply.

The study involved 330 adults in Mali, who either got one of two different antibody doses or a dummy infusion. The higher antibody dose showed 88% effectiveness, while the lower one showed 75% efficacy.

Malaria killed more than 620,000 people in 2020 and sickened 241 million, mainly children under 5 in Africa. In Kalifabougou and Torodo, two villages covered by the study, a person is bitten twice a day on average by a malaria-carrying mosquito during malaria season.