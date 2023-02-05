Science This Week | Rare green comet sighted, scientists make a new form of ice and more

February 05, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:35 am IST

With the rare green comet making its appearance in the night sky and 12 new moons of Jupiter being discovered, this week had a lot of excitement stored. Find the week’s latest discoveries and inventions here.

Rare green comet makes its closest approach to Earth in 50,000 years

A once-in-a-lifetime event took place this week with a rare comet making its closest approach to Earth for the first time in 50,000 years. Named C/2022 E3 (ZTF), the comet originating from the distant edges of the Solar System passed by Earth on February 1 and 2. The comet came as close as 45 million kilometers (28 million miles) of Earth, according to reports. The last time comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was this close was during the Stone Age 50,000 years ago when humans and Neanderthals still coexisted.

Jupiter beats Saturn to become the planet with the most moons

Astronomers have discovered 12 new moons around Jupiter, putting the total count at a record-breaking 92. That's more than any other planet in our solar system. Saturn, the one-time leader, comes in a close second with 83 confirmed moons. They were discovered using telescopes in Hawaii and Chile in 2021 and 2022, and their orbits were confirmed with follow-up observations. These newest moons range in size from 0.6 miles to 2 miles (1 kilometer to 3 kilometers).

James Webb sees early galaxy formation in deep space

Scientists have captured glimpses of the formation of an early galaxy with the help of the Webb Telescope and computer simulations. A predecessor of what could have developed into a Milky Way-like galaxy today, the small cluster of galaxies called CGG-z5 was seen by the telescope when the universe was only 1.1 billion years old. The study used computer simulations to help predict what sort of galaxy the small cluster would evolve into.

Scientists make a new for form of ice

Using a device that might be described as a super-duper cocktail shaker, scientists have fashioned a previously unknown form of ice - one that might exist on our solar system's icy moons - in research that sheds light on water's behaviour under extreme conditions.

Virtually all ice on Earth exists in its familiar crystalline form - think of the ice cubes in your lemonade. But amorphous ice is by far the most common form of water in space. The researchers hypothesise that the type of forces they brought to bear on ordinary ice in the laboratory might exist on ice moons like Jupiter's Europa or Saturn's Enceladus.

A urine test might help detect brain tumours

Scientists have used a new device to identify a key membrane protein in urine that indicates whether the patient has a brain tumour. The protein used to detect brain cancer could avoid the need for invasive tests, and increase the likelihood of tumours being detected early enough for surgery.

Study finds link between depression and risk of heart disease among young adults

Young adults who feel down or depressed are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) and have poor heart health, according to a new study. Risk factors, according to the study, included high blood pressure, high cholesterol, being overweight/obese, smoking, diabetes, and poor physical activity and diet. Those who self-reported several days of feeling down had a stronger link to cardiovascular disease and poor heart health, the study noted.

Global temperatures may exceed 1.5 degree Celsius threshold sooner than expected, predicts AI study

Using a different approach, scientists have said that the planet could cross the threshold of rise in 1.5 degree Celsius since pre-industrial levels much sooner than previously predicted. Scientists used AI models and estimated that the planet could reach the temperature threshold in a decade and cross the 2 degree Celsius threshold by mid-century even with global efforts to stall the rise in temperature.