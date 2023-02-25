February 25, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

From Chandrayaan-3 completing crucial test to the detection of the innermost layer of the Earth’s core, get the latest science news about new findings and discoveries here.

ISRO successfully completed crucial test

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday said that the lander for the Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully underwent the EMI-EMC test during January 31 and February 2. According to the space agency, the EMI-EMC test is conducted for satellite missions to ensure the functionality of the satellite subsystems in the space environment and their compatibility with the expected electromagnetic levels.

James Webb telescope discovers massive galaxies near cosmic dawn

Astronomers have discovered what appear to be massive galaxies dating back to within 600 million years of the Big Bang, suggesting the early universe may have had a stellar fast-track that produced these “monsters.” While the new James Webb Space Telescope has spotted even older galaxies, dating to within a mere 300 million years of the beginning of the universe, it’s the size and maturity of these six apparent mega-galaxies that stun scientists.

Scientists unlock secrets of Earth’s wickedly hot innermost realm

Researchers on Tuesday said an intensive study of Earth’s deep interior, based on the behaviour of seismic waves from large earthquakes, confirmed the existence of a distinct structure inside our planet’s inner core - a wickedly hot innermost solid ball of iron and nickel about 800 miles (1,350 km) wide. Scientists in 2002 proposed that lurking within this inner core was an innermost section separate from the rest, akin to a Russian Matryoshka nesting doll. The increasing sophistication of seismic monitoring enabled this to be confirmed.

Bone study transforms understanding of dinosaur growth

New research is overturning a long-held idea dinosaurs followed a uniform pattern in determining the body size of a species, whether gigantic or diminutive, with the rate of growth being the deciding factor. Researchers examined rings called cortical growth marks laid down annually inside the bones as these animals grew - akin to growth rings inside tree trunks - of three dozen theropod species. Widely spaced rings indicate a speedier growth rate. Closely spaced rings indicate slower growth. They found no common pattern underpinning body size. Some huge theropods grew quickly and stopped growing and some grew gradually over a longer period of time to reach the same size.

Scientists dissect 3,500-year-old bear discovered in Siberian permafrost

A brown bear that lay almost perfectly preserved in the frozen wilds of eastern Siberia for 3,500 years has undergone a necropsy by a team of scientists after it was discovered by reindeer herders on a desolate island in the Arctic. The extreme temperatures helped preserve the bear's soft tissue for 3,460 years, as well as remains of its final repasts - bird feathers and plants. The bear is described as being 1.55 metres (5.09 ft) tall and weighing nearly 78 kg (12 stone). The scientific team in Siberia cut through the bear's tough hide, allowing scientists to examine its brain, internal organs and carry out a host of cellular, microbiological, virological and genetic studies.

India likely to miss deadline for 50% of SDG indicators

India is trailing behind in achieving more than 50% of indicators under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) seven years before the 2030 deadline, a study by the Lancet journal said. There are 17 SGDs providing a blueprint for the safety and prosperity of people and the planet, which 192 United Nations member states committed to achieving by 2030. The study, which offers the first mid-line assessment of India’s progress for the 2030 Agenda, measured progress made across 9 goals by identifying 33 key indicators.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu in world’s top 50 regions at high risk due to climate change: report

Nine out of 50 regions in the world facing high climate risk to a fragile physical infrastructure fall in India, according to a new ranking released on February 20. Bihar (22nd spot), Uttar Pradesh (25th), Assam (28th), Rajasthan (32nd), Tamil Nadu (36th), Maharashtra (38th), Gujarat (48th), Punjab (50th) and Kerala (52nd) are among the most vulnerable in the country, with the index identifying the economic capital Mumbai to be at notable risk as well.