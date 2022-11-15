Science This Week | India to launch its first private rocket, world population to hit 8 billion and more

November 15, 2022 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

The world of science has been busy this week with numerous findings and discoveries. From pieces of the Challenger shuttle being found at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean to the discovery of the oldest sentence in the earliest alphabetical system known to man carved on an ancient ivory comb, here are the latest updates.

India’s first privately-made rocket to launch on November 15

India’s first privately-made rocket is all set to launch on November 15 from ISRO’s launchpad in Sriharikota. Named Vikram-S, the rocket was developed by a Hyderabad-based space startup called Skyroot Aerospace. The maiden mission named ‘Prarambh’ will be carrying three customer payloads.

High-energy astrophysical neutrinos detected from galaxy 47 million light years away

Astronomers have discovered high energy neutrinos that emanate from a well-studied galaxy approximately 47 million light-years away. The sub-atomic particles are hard to detect due to their inert nature. However, the IceCube Neutrino Observatory situated 1.5-2.5 kilometres below the surface at the South Pole has detected 80 neutrinos from the direction of the galaxy.

Pieces of Challenger Shuttle found in the Atlantic

Large pieces of the Challenger Space Shuttle were recently found at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean by divers making a TV documentary. It is one of the biggest pieces found in decades since the shuttle was destroyed seconds after liftoff, killing seven people, including a schoolteacher.

The world population to hit 8 billion

The world population will hit 8 billion in November, according to the United Nations, a doubling of the population in just 48 years. Scientists believe that with the combined threat of climate change and population growth, the world will face multitudinous problems related to public health. Infectious diseases, extreme heat, food and water scarcity and poor air quality will contribute to adverse effects on the health of the human population.

Level of groundwater extraction lowest in 18 years

Groundwater extraction in India saw an 18-year decline, according to an assessment by the Central Ground Water Board. The total annual groundwater recharge for the entire country is 437.60 billion cubic metres (bcm) and annual groundwater extraction for the entire country is 239.16 bcm, according to the report.

Thirdhand smoke may cause skin diseases

A new study has shown that residues of incinerated particles of tobacco on clothes could elevate biomarkers linked with inflammation and skin disease. According to the scientists, the harm done to the skin might lead to health problems in the future, though none of the subjects of the study developed a skin disease.

Turn up the bass

Researchers have found that a low-frequency bass that is inaudible to the ears can make you dance 12% more. The participants of the study went to see an electronic music concert and were equipped with motion-sensing headbands. During the concert, the researchers intermittently turned on and off very low bass-playing speakers. They theorised that the bass stimulates sensory systems in the body—specifically the skin and the vestibular system or the inner ear. It gives a little boost to your motor system and adds vigour to real-world movements, the researchers added.

Oldest sentence yet found carved into a comb

Archeologists in Israel have found what appears to be the oldest sentence found yet in an alphabetical script. The sentence, carved in an ivory comb, wishes that the comb roots out lice from the hair and beard of the user. Researchers estimate that the comb dates back to 3,700 years ago. The sentence itself uses the earliest known Canaanite script, which is the foundation of current modern languages like Hebrew, Arabic, Greek, Latin and Cyrillic.