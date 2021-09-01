Science Quiz: What is the difference between fuel cells and batteries?
Science Quiz: What is the difference between fuel cells and batteries?
1/5
1. The 2014 Nobel prize went to an "energy-efficient and environment-friendly" invention. Name the invention.
1. Lithium-ion batteries laid the foundation of electronic devices such as mobile phones and laptops. The Greek word lithos, from which lithium derives its name, means...
1. Bluetooth technology is named after a...
1. John Bardeen, one of the inventors of the transistor, has a distinction that he shares with only one other person. What is it?
1. What is the difference between fuel cells and batteries
Science Quiz: What is the difference between fuel cells and batteries?
Next Story