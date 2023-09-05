ADVERTISEMENT

Science Quiz | What computers need to compute: Logic gates
Premium

September 05, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth

Q: A logic gate is a device that performs a logical operation on the inputs it receives. E.g., the value of 1 OR 0 is 1 and the value of 1 AND 0 is 0. Name the branch of algebra that deals with such combinations and their underlying theory.

A: Boolean algebra

Q: Very large scale integration, or VLSI, refers to the technology by which billions of metal-oxide semiconductor transistors are combined in a single chip. Name the two logic gates most commonly used in these setups.

A: XOR and AND

Q: Name the two logic gates that are deemed to be functionally complete – i.e. each capable of recreating the functions of any other logic gate (AND, OR, NOT, NAND, NOR, XOR, and XNOR) by being combined in different ways.

A: NOR and NAND

Q: The most common type of transistor in modern digital circuits is the MOS. ‘MOS’ stands for metal-oxide semiconductor. What does ‘FET’ stand for?

A: Field effect transistor

Q: A quantum computer also uses logic gates to execute different types of calculations. Its basic computational unit is the qubit. When a qubit is composed of two basis states, the ________ gate produces a quantum superposition of these states. Fill in the blank.

A: Hadamard gate

Q: This image shows three NOR gates mimicking the operation of which other gate?

A: AND gate

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US