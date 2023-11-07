HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Science Quiz | The oddities of terahertz radiation
Premium

November 07, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
Pune: India’s largest telescope, the upgraded Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (uGMRT), near Narayangaon in Pune district.

Pune: India’s largest telescope, the upgraded Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (uGMRT), near Narayangaon in Pune district. | Photo Credit: PTI

Questions:

1. According to a classification of the International Telecommunications Union, the frequencies used for radio transmissions are divided into 12 ranges. The highest is THF, for ‘tremendously high frequency’, and is in the terahertz range. The lowest is ELF. What does it stand for?

2. Name the cellular network generation that will use 0.3 terahertz frequency radiation to transmit data.

3. The conventional hardware and techniques used to produce microwave and infrared radiation – which lie on either side of the terahertz band – can’t be used to produce terahertz radiation of 0.1-30 THz. This requires new technologies. What is this technological interval called?

4. Name the type of plastic that is used to make lenses to focus or otherwise manipulate terahertz radiation. This type is preferred because the material has roughly equal refractive indices for terahertz and visible radiation, is transparent to both, and mechanically robust.

5. This telescope represents the world’s largest ground-based astronomical undertaking, costing $1.5 billion to build. Using 66 radio telescopes, it observes the cosmos in the submillimeter wavelengths – i.e. in the terahertz frequency range. Name it.

Answers:

1. Extremely low frequency

2. 6G

3. Terahertz gap

4. Picarin

5. Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA)

Related Topics

science (general) / science (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.