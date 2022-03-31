Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz Shubashree DesikanNazir Ahamed A.S Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic. Start The Quiz Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz 1/5 1. Which prestigious mathematics honour is awarded every four years? The Fields Medal The Fields Medal is awarded every four years to two to four mathematicians under 40. The Abel Prize The Fields Medal is awarded every four years to two to four mathematicians under 40. The Ramanujan Prize The Fields Medal is awarded every four years to two to four mathematicians under 40. The Fermat Prize The Fields Medal is awarded every four years to two to four mathematicians under 40. 2. How many women have won the Fields Medal so far? 10 of over 60 Maryam Mirzakhani was the only woman to win a Fields Medal. 1 of over 60 Maryam Mirzakhani was the only woman to win a Fields Medal. 2 of over 60 Maryam Mirzakhani was the only woman to win a Fields Medal. None Maryam Mirzakhani was the only woman to win a Fields Medal. 3. What's special about Grigori Yakovlevich Perelman? Only person to win both the Fields Medal and the Nobel. In 2006, Dr. Perelman refused to accept the Fields Medal. Only person to win the Fields Medal twice. In 2006, Dr. Perelman refused to accept the Fields Medal. Only person to decline the Fields Medal. In 2006, Dr. Perelman refused to accept the Fields Medal. Only person to win Fields and Abel prizes. In 2006, Dr. Perelman refused to accept the Fields Medal. 4. Which of the following is true about the legendary John Nash. He won both the Abel and the Nobel prizes The Fields Medal and the Putnam prize had eluded John Nash. He won both the Abel Prize and the Fields Medal The Fields Medal and the Putnam prize had eluded John Nash. He is the only person to win the Abel, the Nobel and the Fields honours. The Fields Medal and the Putnam prize had eluded John Nash. He won both the Fields Medal and the Nobel prize. The Fields Medal and the Putnam prize had eluded John Nash. 5. India marks December 22 as National Mathematics Day. Why? It's Srinivasa Ramanujam's birthday He was born on December 22, 1887. It's Srinivasa Ramanujam's death anniversary He was born on December 22, 1887. On that day Srinivasa Ramanujam presented the uniqueness of the Ramanujam number 1729 He was born on December 22, 1887. On that day Srinivasa Ramanujam published his first maths paper. He was born on December 22, 1887. NEXT QUESTION Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz YOU SCORED YOU SCORED RETAKE THE QUIZ MORE QUIZZES



