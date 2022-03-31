Science

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz

1/5

1. Which prestigious mathematics honour is awarded every four years?

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
science (general)
science and technology
The Hindu Quizzes
mathematics
award and prize
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2022 2:01:42 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/science-quiz-sci-five/article65278631.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY