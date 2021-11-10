Science Quiz: On valence electrons, nephology and more
Science Quiz: On valence electrons, nephology and more
1/5
1. An atomic nucleus that contains numbers of protons and neutrons which is interchanged in another atomic nucleus is said to be a mirror nucleus of the second. Which of the following are a pair of mirror nuclei?
1. Algorithms, or sequences of instructions used to solve a problem or a computation, are well known in maths and computer science. Where did the name arise from?
1. What are the electrons in the outermost shell of an atom called, that determine its property or tendency to form bonds with other elements?
1. What is nephology?
1. This naturalist who lived from 1744-1829 was famous for his theories of evolution. Less known was his attempt to develop a cloud nomenclature. Name him.
Science Quiz: On valence electrons, nephology and more
Next Story