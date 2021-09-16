Science Quiz: On camouflage
Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.
A.S. Nazir Ahamed Shubashree Desikan
1/5
1. Camouflage, the tactic of organisms to disguise their appearance, is also called...
Camouflage, also called cryptic coloration, is a defence or tactic that organisms use to disguise their appearance, usually to blend in with their surroundings.
1. Aposematism is a type of camouflage that some species use to...
Warning coloration or aposematism makes predators aware of the organism’s toxic or dangerous characteristics. Read more:
1. What is countershading?
Countershading is a form of camouflage in which the top of an animal’s body is darker in colour, while its underside is lighter. Sharks use countershading. Read more:
1. What are biochromes?
Some species have natural, microscopic pigments, known as biochromes, which absorb certain wavelengths of light and reflect others. Read more:
1. In this form of camouflage, the identity and location of a species may be disguised. Name it
