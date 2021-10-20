Science Quiz: On 'black tigers', eye of the cyclone and more
1. Insulin is a hormone produced by the body to control the amount of glucose in the bloodstream at any point in time. Which is the organ that makes insulin?
1. An organism is said to have radial symmetry when it shows a repeating pattern around a central axis, such that when it is cut through that point, it separates into identical pieces. Which of the following organisms has radial symmetry?
1. A femtosecond laser is used in many medical applications, such as laser eye surgery. What does the word “femtosecond “ a measure of?
1. The “eye” of a cyclone is a region at its centre which is calm. What is the region around the eye called?
1. Tigers typically have black stripes on a pale yellow body. A study recently found that there were tigers in SImlipal in Odisha in which the black stripes were fused together giving a dark hue to their skins. What is the stated reason for the emergence of such “black tigers”?