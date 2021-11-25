Science
Solar system.

Science Quiz: On moons

1/5

1. According to NASA, Jupiter has 53 named moons and another 26 awaiting official names. Galileo Galilei first observed the four moons of the planet in 1610. They were called Galilean satellites. Which of the following is not a Galilean moon?

1. Which planet has the most number of satellites?

1. Which of the following statements is correct?

1. Which is the largest natural satellite in our solar system?

1. No quiz on moons will be complete if we don't talk about our own. So, complete the sentence. Earth's moon is the...

