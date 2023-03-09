Physicists from the West Virginia University on February 22, 2023 provided a novel insight into the first law of thermodynamics, expanding its scope and thus its explanatory power. This week’s quiz is about the thermodynamics and its laws.
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: On thermodynamics
1 / 5 |
Thermodynamics is the science of the relationship between heat, work, temperature, and energy. Until about 1800, the heat was not formally recognised as a form of energy. Name the scientist whose observation changed the notion.
- Benjamin Thompson
- James Watt
- James Prescott Joule
- George Stephenson
Sir Benjamin Thompson’s observation of the relationship between heat generated and work done forms the basis of thermodynamics.Next
2 / 5 |
How many laws are there in thermodynamics?
There are four main laws of thermodynamics - the zeroth, first, second, and third. The zeroth was so named as it was proposed after the first three laws came out. Next
3 / 5 |
Frenchman Nicolas Léonard Sadi Carnot, often described as the father of thermodynamics, was named after...
- Persian poet Sa’di
- French philosopher Marquis de Sade
- Château Sade in the french village of Lacoste
- Arab word Sauda meaning black
Persian poet Sa’di. Sadi Carnot was named after the medieval Persian poet and philosopher Sa’di of Shiraz.Next
4 / 5 |
Which of the following laws of thermodynamics is otherwise known as the Nernst’s theorem?
- Zeroth law of thermodynamics
- First law of thermodynamics
- Second law of thermodynamics
- Third law of thermodynamics
Third law of thermodynamics. German chemist Walther Nernst won the Chemistry Nobel in 1920 for his work on heat, including the third law of thermodynamics.Next
5 / 5 |
The introduction of this by German physicist Rudolf Clausius was termed as a highlight of the physics of his time. Name it.
- Entropy
- Enthalpy
- SI units of heat
- Electrolysis
Entropy. German chemist Walther Nernst won the Chemistry Nobel in 1920 for his work on heat, including the third law of thermodynamics.Next
COMMents
SHARE