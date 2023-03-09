Physicists from the West Virginia University on February 22, 2023 provided a novel insight into the first law of thermodynamics, expanding its scope and thus its explanatory power. This week’s quiz is about the thermodynamics and its laws.

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: On thermodynamics

1 / 5 | Thermodynamics is the science of the relationship between heat, work, temperature, and energy. Until about 1800, the heat was not formally recognised as a form of energy. Name the scientist whose observation changed the notion. Benjamin Thompson

James Watt

James Prescott Joule

George Stephenson Sir Benjamin Thompson’s observation of the relationship between heat generated and work done forms the basis of thermodynamics. Next

2 / 5 | How many laws are there in thermodynamics? 6

5

4

3 There are four main laws of thermodynamics - the zeroth, first, second, and third. The zeroth was so named as it was proposed after the first three laws came out. Next

3 / 5 | Frenchman Nicolas Léonard Sadi Carnot, often described as the father of thermodynamics, was named after... Persian poet Sa’di

French philosopher Marquis de Sade

Château Sade in the french village of Lacoste

Arab word Sauda meaning black Persian poet Sa’di. Sadi Carnot was named after the medieval Persian poet and philosopher Sa’di of Shiraz. Next

4 / 5 | Which of the following laws of thermodynamics is otherwise known as the Nernst’s theorem? Zeroth law of thermodynamics

First law of thermodynamics

Second law of thermodynamics

Third law of thermodynamics Third law of thermodynamics. German chemist Walther Nernst won the Chemistry Nobel in 1920 for his work on heat, including the third law of thermodynamics. Next

5 / 5 | The introduction of this by German physicist Rudolf Clausius was termed as a highlight of the physics of his time. Name it. Entropy

Enthalpy

SI units of heat

Entropy. German physicist Rudolf Clausius introduced the concept of entropy, which was termed as a highlight of the physics of his time.