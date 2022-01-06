Science quiz: On origin and anthropology
1. Between 541 million years ago and 530 million years ago, there was an unparalleled emergence of organisms on the Earth. What is this phenomenon called?
1. “Survival of the fittest” is a term that describes Darwin’s theory of evolution. Who first used this phrase in this context?
1. Who among the following scientists is the lone physicist?
1. What was the name of Charles Darwin’s book in which he outlined his ideas on evolution based on his experiences at Galapagos islands?
1. American paleontologist and evolutionary biologist Stephen Jay Gould who came much after Darwin was famous for a theory of evolution. Which of the following was it?
