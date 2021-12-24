Science
Gharials are being introduced into this north Indian river. Which river?

Science quiz: Sci-five

1/5

1. What are nurdles?

1. What is vaccine complacency?

1. In the last few years gharials were introduced into this north Indian river for rehabilitation, as their numbers had dwindled. Which river is it?

1. The James Webb Space Telescope is a joint mission by NASA, ESA and Canadian space agency. What is its primary aim?

1. Who among the following people is not a founder of YouTube?

Science quiz: Sci-five

RETAKE THE QUIZ
Related Topics
The Hindu Quizzes
Related Articles

Printable version | Dec 24, 2021 5:24:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/science-quiz-december-24-2021/article38028663.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY