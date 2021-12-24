Science quiz: Sci-five
Test your Science quotient with this quiz
A.S. Nazir Ahamed Shubashree Desikan
1. What are nurdles?
They are tiny pellets of plastic – raw materials made of polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride and other plastics. They are melted and cast into moulds to make plastic products.
1. What is vaccine complacency?
An attitude to delay getting vaccinated. According to reports, COWIN data suggest there is a lot of vaccine complacency in India.
1. In the last few years gharials were introduced into this north Indian river for rehabilitation, as their numbers had dwindled. Which river is it?
Beas – Since 2017, 94 gharials have been re-introduced into the Beas river. Now the government is anticipating that these gharials will breed in the Beas Conservation Reserve.
1. The James Webb Space Telescope is a joint mission by NASA, ESA and Canadian space agency. What is its primary aim?
It will peer into the distant past, into the early universe after the Big Bang and spot the first galaxies that formed soon after the Big Bang.It will peer into the distant past, into the early universe after the Big Bang and spot the first galaxies that formed soon after the Big Bang.
1. Who among the following people is not a founder of YouTube?
Susan Wojcicki is the CEO of YouTube since 2014. Steve Chen, Chad Hurley and Jawed Karim founded YouTube and launched it on Feb 14, 2005.
