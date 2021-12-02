Science Quiz: On the Sun
Science Quiz: On the Sun
1. Sunspots are relatively cooler patches on the Sun’s surface that appear and disappear in cycles lasting roughly 11 years. Every sunspot consists of an outer region called the penumbra and inner, darker region called the umbra. What is the approximate temperature of the umbra?
1. The Little Ice Age which happened between early 14th century and mid-19th century was a time when glaciers had their maximum extent, and earth froze over. What is its connection to sunspots?
1. Very strong solar flares can affect the earth. Which of the following is a possible effect of solar flares?
1. Which of the following precautions must you take during a solar eclipse?
1. Approximately how many years ago did the sun come into being?
