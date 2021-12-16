Science Quiz: On the Sun
Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.
Science Quiz: On the Sun
A.S. Nazir Ahamed Shubashree Desikan
Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.
Science Quiz: On the Sun
1/5
1. How big is the Sun compared to the Earth?
1. What is the surface of the Sun called?
The photosphere is the part of the Sun we see from Earth. The Sun doesn’t actually have a solid surface because it’s a ball of plasma.
The photosphere is the part of the Sun we see from Earth. The Sun doesn’t actually have a solid surface because it’s a ball of plasma.
The photosphere is the part of the Sun we see from Earth. The Sun doesn’t actually have a solid surface because it’s a ball of plasma.
The photosphere is the part of the Sun we see from Earth. The Sun doesn’t actually have a solid surface because it’s a ball of plasma.
1. Which of the following spacecraft "touched" the Sun’s surface for the first time in history?
The Parker Solar Probe actually flew through the corona in April during the spacecraft’s eighth close approach to the Sun.
The Parker Solar Probe actually flew through the corona in April during the spacecraft’s eighth close approach to the Sun.
The Parker Solar Probe actually flew through the corona in April during the spacecraft’s eighth close approach to the Sun.
The Parker Solar Probe actually flew through the corona in April during the spacecraft’s eighth close approach to the Sun.
1. What is the temperature in the Sun's core?
This is hot enough to sustain nuclear fusion and creates an outward pressure that supports the star's gigantic mass, keeping it from collapsing.
This is hot enough to sustain nuclear fusion and creates an outward pressure that supports the star's gigantic mass, keeping it from collapsing.
This is hot enough to sustain nuclear fusion and creates an outward pressure that supports the star's gigantic mass, keeping it from collapsing.
This is hot enough to sustain nuclear fusion and creates an outward pressure that supports the star's gigantic mass, keeping it from collapsing.
1. The solar cycle is the cycle that the Sun’s magnetic field goes through approximately every...
Every 11 years or so, the Sun's magnetic field completely flips. Then it takes about another 11 years for the Sun’s north and south poles to flip back again.
Every 11 years or so, the Sun's magnetic field completely flips. Then it takes about another 11 years for the Sun’s north and south poles to flip back again.
Every 11 years or so, the Sun's magnetic field completely flips. Then it takes about another 11 years for the Sun’s north and south poles to flip back again.
Every 11 years or so, the Sun's magnetic field completely flips. Then it takes about another 11 years for the Sun’s north and south poles to flip back again.
Science Quiz: On the Sun
Printable version | Dec 16, 2021 2:01:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/science-quiz-december-16-2021-on-the-sun/article37967534.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.