Science
The setting sun. File

Science Quiz: On the Sun

1/5

1. How big is the Sun compared to the Earth?

1. What is the surface of the Sun called?

1. Which of the following spacecraft "touched" the Sun’s surface for the first time in history?

1. What is the temperature in the Sun's core?

1. The solar cycle is the cycle that the Sun’s magnetic field goes through approximately every...

Science Quiz: On the Sun

RETAKE THE QUIZ
Related Topics
The Hindu Quizzes
Related Articles

Printable version | Dec 16, 2021 2:01:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/science-quiz-december-16-2021-on-the-sun/article37967534.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY