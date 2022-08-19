Science made easy 

Bal Sahitya Puruskar winner M Khalil | Photo Credit: SOMA BASU

For years Mohammed Khalil, a veteran writer for children, has written about science and penned essays and stories around 80 scientists during his long fulfilling career. Now he takes science to Urdu-speaking children and the effort has won him the Bal Sahitya Akademi Puraskar for his work, Science ke Dilchasp Mazameen, just before the pandemic.

“Besides the award, the love and recognition of my peers is my greatest reward. I feel happy that my colleagues and friends remembered me. I recall the Urdu magazine Khilona. At one time, I used to read it and also write exclusively for them, contributing essays and stories for children. The Bal Sahitya award has re-energised me as a writer and gives me a new zest to carry on with my work. I have always desired that more children take to science and I am thrilled that my writings on science have clicked with them, “ says Delhi-based Khalil.

Khalil is a widely published author with 15 books in Urdu and a couple of books in Hindi. “It is important to interact with the young generation in the language they are comfortable in. Long ago, when I published Science ki Duniya’s special edition on Dr CV Raman, it was widely praised. Now, I want to communicate with children through short stories based on scientific facts so that their mind develops a scientific bent. The next generation should understand scientific principles and more women also should take to science, he says.”

Khalil was associated with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and edited their magazine Science ki Duniya . Some of his widely appreciated works include Ajeeb aur Ghareeb Janwar, Science Aur Hum, Nehru Aur Science, Dr CV Raman: Ek Azeem Sciencedaan and Chachajaan ki Scienci Kahaniyan.

A popular speaker in Urdu medium schools, he has been widely felicitated as he is among the first writers to talk of science in Urdu. Happy to dispel the false belief of Urdu being only a language of poetry and novels, Khalil has brought the language into the domain of science laboratories. The awards have come thick and steady. For instance, he won the NCERT’s national award besides numerous awards from the Delhi Urdu Akademi, West Bengal Urdu Akademi, Sir Syed and Vigyan Bharat award, etc. In fact, his mantelpiece is replete with awards of recognition and appreciation. With the Sahitya Akademi award, his cup of joy brims over. Yet he adds, “The biggest joy is to see a child taking to science in Urdu.”