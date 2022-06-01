Science for All newsletter Science for All | What are soft robots?

Jacob Koshy June 01, 2022 14:01 IST

Jacob Koshy June 01, 2022 14:01 IST

The Hindu’s weekly Science for All newsletter explains all things Science, without the jargon.

The Hindu’s weekly Science for All newsletter explains all things Science, without the jargon.

This article forms a part of the Science for All newsletter that takes the jargon out of science and puts the fun in! Subscribe now!

Soft robots are usually made of liquid crystal elastomers, which are polymers having viscosity and elasticity | Photo Credit: AFP



Our code of editorial values