Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Writing

Q: To which ancient civilisation, can the first instance of writing be traced back to?

Mesopotamia was a region comprising many cultures over time speaking different languages. The earliest known writing was invented there around 3400 B.C.

Indus Valley Civilisation

Mesopotamian Civilisation

Egyptian Civilisation

Inca Civilisation

A: 2

Q: What were some of the earliest writing materials used in ancient China?

In ancient China, records of divination rituals were found carved into the surface of animal bones.

Papyrus

Animal bones

Metal plates

Stone tablets

A: 2

Q: Wax tablets were commonly used in ancient cultures?

Inscribed writing can also be found on wax tablets. Entering Greek and Roman culture via Egypt, wax tablets became one of the most commonly available writing materials throughout the region.

Chinese

Egyptian

Greek and Roman

Indian

A: 3

Q: The first evidence of writing with ink dates back to which ancient civilisation?

The first evidence of writing with ink comes from Egypt, almost as early as incised hieroglyphs (3200 BC).

Egyptian civilisation

Chinese civilisation

Greek civilisation

Indus Valley civilisation

A: 1

Q: What type of pen was commonly used for Arabic and Persian calligraphy?

Reeds have been made into pens for several thousands of years in the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent and Europe. The most reliable is the common reed, Phragmites australis from Iraq.

Quill pen

Metal pen

Bamboo pen

Reed pen

A: 4

