Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: Who said what

1 / 5 | Who first used the expression ‘survival of the fittest’? Charles Darwin

Herbert Spencer

Thomas Henry Huxley

Ronald Fisher According to the Darwin Project, the phrase, often incorrectly attributed to Darwin, was coined by Herbert Spencer in response to reading Origin of Species five years after the first edition was published. Next

2 / 5 | Who said, “God does play dice with the universe”? Roger Penrose

Albert Einstein

Stephen Hawking

Paul Dirac “Einstein was doubly wrong when he said, ‘God does not play dice’. Not only does God definitely play dice, but He sometimes confuses us by throwing them where they can’t be seen,” Prof. Stephen Hawking said in his 1999 lecture. https://www.hawking.org.uk/in-words/lectures/does-god-play-dice Next

3 / 5 | What does the iconic phrase ‘Eppur si muove’ mean? And yet it moves

And yet it falls

And yet it stopped

And yet it is glued ‘Eppur si muove’, meaning ‘And yet it moves’ is often attributed to Galileo Galilei. https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/observations/did-galileo-truly-say-and-yet-it-moves-a-modern-detective-story/ Next

4 / 5 | “...It cannot explain who set the planets in motion” - Who said this? Isaac Newton

Nicolas Copernicus

Johannes Kepler

Ptolemy It’s part of Newton’s saying, “Gravity explains the motions of the planets. But it cannot explain who set the planets in motion.” https://www.uh.edu/engines/epi2434.htm Next

5 / 5 | “Nothing in life is to be feared; it is only to be understood” - Which famous woman scientist said this? Ada Lovelace

Rosalind Franklin

Marie Curie

Vera Rubin Marie Curie and her husband Pierre Curie shared the Nobel Prize in physics with Henri Becquerel in 1903. It was the first Nobel to be awarded to a woman. https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/madame-curies-passion-74183598/ Next