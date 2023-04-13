Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: On whales

1 / 5 | Whales are grouped into how many main groups? 2

3

4

5 There are two types of whales: the baleen whales and the toothed whales. Next

2 / 5 | Toothed whales have a mass of tissue called melon in their foreheads. What do they use it for? Shield

Reserve food

Echolocation

Fighting Melon focuses the whales’ calls, vital for communication and echolocation.​ Like bats, they use this echolocation to “see”. Next

3 / 5 | Which of the whales are often dubbed as “unicorns of the sea”? Gray whales

Sperm whales

Orcas

Narwhals Narwhals have a tusk that develops from a tooth. Next

4 / 5 | Which of the following is the chief food source for baleen whales? Krill

Penguins

Seals

Plankton Krills, small shrimp-like creatures, contain a significant amount of iron — a scarce nutrient in the open ocean. Next

5 / 5 | Blue whales are found in all oceans except in the... Arctic Ocean

Antarctic Ocean

Indian Ocean

Atlantic Ocean Blue whales are found in all oceans except the Arctic Ocean Next