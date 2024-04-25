Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Venus
1 / 5 | Which planet has the longest rotation in the Solar System?
- Jupiter
- Venus
- Earth
- Pluto
It takes Venus longer to rotate once on its axis than to complete one orbit of the Sun. That’s 243 Earth days to rotate once – the longest rotation of any planet in the Solar System – and only 224.7 Earth days to complete an orbit of the Sun.Next
2 / 5 | Venus’s mean temperature is 462°C. What makes it so hot?
- It is close to the Sun
- There are many volcanoes
- There is a high concentration of carbon dioxide
- There is a high concentration of nitrogen
Its mean temperature is 462°C. This is because of the high concentration of carbon dioxide in Venus’ atmosphere, which works to produce an intense greenhouse effect. Heat is trapped in the atmosphere like a blanket, causing the temperature of the planet to be much higher than its proximity to the Sun would suggest.Next
3 / 5 | Venus is one of the two planets in the Solar system that spins clockwise. What is the reason for it?
- Venus was knocked off its upright position
- The Sun’s gravitational force affects it
- Venus’s high temperature makes it spin clockwise
- The friction between its core and mantle caused it to change direction
Almost all planets in the Solar System spin anti-clockwise on their axis and orbit the Sun in an anti-clockwise direction. Venus also orbits the Sun anti-clockwise but spins clockwise on its axis. One theory for this unusual rotation is that it was knocked off its upright position earlier in its history!Next
4 / 5 | How does the atmospheric pressure on Venus compare to that on Earth’s surface?
- It is 90 times lower than Earth’s atmospheric pressure
- It is the same as Earth’s atmospheric pressure
- It is over 90 times higher than Earth’s atmospheric pressure
- It is 10 times higher than Earth’s atmospheric pressure
Walking around Venus would be an unbearable experience for several reasons, but one of them is the extreme pressures on the surface. The atmosphere creates air pressure that is over 90 times the air pressure on Earth, which is similar to the pressure around 0.6 miles (one kilometer) deep in the ocean.Next
5 / 5 | At _______, Venus has the most number of volcanoes in the Solar System.
- 1,000
- 500
- 10
- 1,600
Venus also has the most volcanoes present on the surface of all planets in the solar system. However, Venus has over 1,600 known major volcanoes, and that’s not including the smaller ones or any that haven’t been detected yet.Next
