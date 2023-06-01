HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: On vaccines 

Here is this week’s Sci-five Science quiz. 

June 01, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

Arkatapa Basu
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: On vaccines 
File image for representation.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | What do vaccines do?
  • Activate fight or flight response
  • Boost our metabolism
  • Give immunity to disease
  • Help synthesise proteins
Next
Related Topics

science and technology / The Hindu Quizzes

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.