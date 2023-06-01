Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: On vaccines
1 / 5 | What do vaccines do?
- Activate fight or flight response
- Boost our metabolism
- Give immunity to disease
- Help synthesise proteins
Vaccines help our immune system to identify a disease. Once it knows what it is dealing with, our immune system will create antibodies ready for when the real disease takes over.
2 / 5 | Which disease was eradicated due to vaccines?
- Coronavirus
- Small Pox
- Polio
- Meningitis
In the past 60 years, vaccines helped eradicate smallpox, and are close to eradicating polio.
3 / 5 | Who developed the world’s first vaccine?
- Edward Jenner
- Rachel Carson
- Maurice Hillemen
- Louis Pasteur
In 1796, Dr. Edward Jenner created the world's first successful vaccine. He inoculated 8-year-old James Phipps with matter from a cowpox sore on the hand of Sarah Nelmes, a local milkmaid. Dr. Jenner took matter from human smallpox sore two months later and inoculated Phipps with it to test his resistance. Phipps remained in perfect health.
4 / 5 | When do babies get their first vaccination?
- 12 months
- 12 weeks
- 8 weeks
- 8 months
Babies will receive their first vaccinations when they are 8 weeks old. They then have more at 12 weeks, 16 weeks and then when they are one year old. These vaccinations will them protect against measles, rubella, tetanus and meningitis.
5 / 5 | A vaccine for this insect was released in 2023. Name the insect.
- Honeybees
- Butterflies
- Grasshoppers
- Housefly
The world's first honeybee vaccine was approved in the United States in 2023. The vaccine contains a dead version of a bacteria called American foulbrood, and is incorporated into the royal jelly that worker bees feed to the queen.
