Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On the world’s smallest cat
The Rusty-spotted cat is one of the cat family's smallest members.
Where is the smallest cat, Rusty-spotted cat, found in the world?
- USA
- India
- Brazil
- Republic of the Congo
The Rusty-spotted cat is one of the cat family's smallest members, of which historical records are known only from India and Sri Lanka.
In what kind of habitat does the Rusty-spotted cat live?
- Grasslands
- Mountainous region
- Forests
- Marshland
Rusty-spotted cats are solitary, living alone in forests, more recently in agricultural areas dominated by humans.
When is the Rusty-spotted cat most active?
- Early morning
- Nocturnal
- Late evening
- Afternoon
Very little is known about the lives of these cats, although they are thought to be nocturnal.
How small is the Rusty-spotted cat?
- Slightly bigger than a house cat
- Smaller than a leopard
- Smaller than a Serval cat
- Smaller than a house cat
Rusty-spotted cats are smaller than house cats and have slender bodies. Described as a 'washed-out' smaller version of the leopard cat, their more rusty-colored tail measures about half the length of their body, and is thick with less distinct spots.
What is the biggest threat to the Rusty-spotted cat population?
- Deforestation and habitat loss
- Climate change
- Human animal conflict
- Predation
The biggest and most serious threat to the Rusty-spotted cat has been deforestation and cultivation, causing large-scale habitat loss.