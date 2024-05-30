Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On the third eyelid

4 / 5 | This part of the human eye is believed to be a vestigial organ of the nictitating membrane. Name the part.

The plica semilunaris is a fold of conjunctiva at the inner corner of the human eye. Its likeness to the nictitating membrane, or third eyelid, of other animals led to the idea that it might be the vestige of such a structure, which is still part of the eye in some primates.