Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On the theories of the universe
This undated artist's impression illustrates how it might look when a star approaches too close to a black hole, where the star is squeezed by the intense gravitational pull of the black hole. File.
The Big Bang theory is the best-supported theory of the universe so far. Who proposed the theory?
- Georges Lemaître
- Edwin Hubble
- Arno Penzias
- Robert Wilson
Georges Lemaître, a Belgian priest, first suggested the big bang theory in the 1920s. The idea received major boosts from Edwin Hubble’s observations, and the discovery of cosmic microwave radiation by Arno Penzias and Robert Wilson.Next
An astronomer named Eudoxus created the first model of a geocentric universe. Around when was this?
- 1380 B.C.
- 2380 B.C.
- 380 B.C.
- 3380 B.C.
Eudoxus designed his model of the universe as a series of cosmic spheres containing the stars, the sun, and the moon all built around the Earth at its centre.Next
What is an Event Horizon?
- Boundary marking the limits of the universe
- Boundary marking the limits of a black hole
- Boundary marking the limits of a galaxy
- Boundary marking the limits of a constellation
Since general relativity states that nothing can travel faster than the speed of light, nothing inside the event horizon can ever cross the boundary and escape beyond it, including light.Next
Who coined the term “black hole”?
- Stephen Hawking
- Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar
- Edwin Hubble
- John Archibald Wheeler
The New York Times termed Wheeler a visionary physicist and teacher “who helped invent the theory of nuclear fission” and “argued about the nature of reality with Albert Einstein and Niels Bohr”Next
Who among the following DID NOT RECEIVE a Nobel for their contributions in the study of black holes?
- Roger Penrose
- Reinhard Genzel
- Andrea Ghez
- Stephen Hawking
Stephen Hawking never won a Nobel prize. A confirmation of his prediction four decades ago was published only after his death.Next
