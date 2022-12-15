Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On the theories of the universe

1 / 5 | The Big Bang theory is the best-supported theory of the universe so far. Who proposed the theory? Georges Lemaître

Edwin Hubble

Arno Penzias

Robert Wilson Georges Lemaître, a Belgian priest, first suggested the big bang theory in the 1920s. The idea received major boosts from Edwin Hubble’s observations, and the discovery of cosmic microwave radiation by Arno Penzias and Robert Wilson. Next

2 / 5 | An astronomer named Eudoxus created the first model of a geocentric universe. Around when was this? 1380 B.C.

2380 B.C.

380 B.C.

3380 B.C. Eudoxus designed his model of the universe as a series of cosmic spheres containing the stars, the sun, and the moon all built around the Earth at its centre. Next

3 / 5 | What is an Event Horizon? Boundary marking the limits of the universe

Boundary marking the limits of a black hole

Boundary marking the limits of a galaxy

Boundary marking the limits of a constellation Since general relativity states that nothing can travel faster than the speed of light, nothing inside the event horizon can ever cross the boundary and escape beyond it, including light. Next

4 / 5 | Who coined the term “black hole”? Stephen Hawking

Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar

Edwin Hubble

John Archibald Wheeler The New York Times termed Wheeler a visionary physicist and teacher “who helped invent the theory of nuclear fission” and “argued about the nature of reality with Albert Einstein and Niels Bohr” Next

5 / 5 | Who among the following DID NOT RECEIVE a Nobel for their contributions in the study of black holes? Roger Penrose

Reinhard Genzel

Andrea Ghez

Stephen Hawking Stephen Hawking never won a Nobel prize. A confirmation of his prediction four decades ago was published only after his death. Next