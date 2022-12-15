  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On the theories of the universe

Test your science quotient with this quiz.

December 15, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST

Nazir Ahamed A.S
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On the theories of the universe
This undated artist’s impression illustrates how it might look when a star approaches too close to a black hole, where the star is squeezed by the intense gravitational pull of the black hole. File.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | The Big Bang theory is the best-supported theory of the universe so far. Who proposed the theory?

  • Georges Lemaître
  • Edwin Hubble
  • Arno Penzias
  • Robert Wilson
Next
Related Topics

science and technology / The Hindu Quizzes

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.