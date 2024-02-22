Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On the study of things
1 / 5 |
What is the study of algae called?
- Astacology
- Autecology
- Aerology
- Algology
In botany, algology is the scientific study of algae. It is also referred to as phycology. It is a sub-discipline of botany since algae are more closely related to plants rather than other groups, such as animals.Next
2 / 5 |
What is the science of the study of tree rings called?
- Dendrochronology
- Desmology
- Dipterology
- Dendrology
Dendrochronology is the science that deals with the dating and study of the annual growth increments, or tree rings, in woody trees and shrubs.Next
3 / 5 |
Where did the study of ants originate from?
- Eritrea
- Ecuador
- Estonia
- Egypt
Bernhard Naunyn, Oswald Schmiedeberg, and Rudolf Buchheim were the founders of pharmacology. The birth of pharmacology took place in Tartu (Dorpat), Estonia.Next
4 / 5 |
Limnology is the study of _________.
- Karyotypes
- Larynx
- Freshwater environments
- Lymph glands
Limnology is the study of inland waters - lakes (both freshwater and saline), reservoirs, rivers, streams, wetlands, and groundwater - as ecological systems interacting with their drainage basins and the atmosphere.Next
5 / 5 |
What does a Zymurgist do?
- Study vocal sounds
- Study drug dosages
- Study noses
- Study the process of fermentation
A zymurgist is a scientist who studies the chemical process of fermentation in brewing and distilling.Next
