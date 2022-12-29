Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on the human body 

December 29, 2022 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

Q: In which part of the human body would you find the Pinna?

The pinna (auricle) is the visible portion of the external ear. It is the point of difference between the human ear and that of other mammals. https://www.britannica.com/science/auricle-ear

Throat

Nose

Ear

Stomach

A: 3

Q: Meninges is/are related to the...

Meninges are the three thin layers of tissue that cover and protect the brain and spinal cord. https://www.cancer.gov/publications/dictionaries/cancer-terms/def/meninges

Human heart

Animal cell

Human lungs

Human brain

A: 4

Q: Where is the epiglottis located?

The epiglottis is a small, movable “lid” just above the larynx that prevents food and drink from entering the windpipe. https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/epiglottitis/symptoms-causes/syc-20372227

Stomach

Heart

Larynx

Lungs

A: 3

Q: Where do you find the pleura in the human body?

Pleura is a thin layer of tissue that covers the lungs and lines the interior wall of the chest cavity. It protects and cushions the lungs. https://www.cancer.gov/publications/dictionaries/cancer-terms/def/pleura

Abdomen

Lungs

Urinary bladder

Kidneys

A: 2

Q: The pineal gland is a tiny gland in the human brain brain that’s located beneath the back part of the corpus callosum. What does it secrete?

The importance of melatonin in humans is not clear, but many researchers believe it may help to synchronise circadian rhythms in different parts of the body. Circadian rhythms are physical, mental and behavioral changes that follow a 24-hour cycle. https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/body/23334-pineal-gland

Melatonin

Adrenaline

Thyroxine

Oxytocin

A: 1