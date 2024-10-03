Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On the Cassowary bird
In this June 30, 2015, file photo, an endangered cassowary roams in the Daintree National Forest, Australia. On Friday, April 12, 2019, a cassowary, a large, flightless bird native to Australia and New Guinea, killed its owner when it attacked him after he fell on his property near Gainesville, Fla. Cassowaries are similar to emus and stand up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and weigh up to 130 pounds (59 kilograms).
1 / 5 |
Which of these are flightless birds?
- Ostrich
- Emu
- Cassowary
- All of the above
Leading a prominently solitary existence, cassowaries are regal, flightless birds that roam the rainforest and coast of Tropical North Queensland.
2 / 5 |
How large are cassowary birds?
- Third largest bird in the world
- Largest bird in the world
- Larger than a elephant
- Larger than a tiger
Cassowary birds are the second heaviest bird in the world to the ostrich. It is the third tallest bird in the world to the ostrich and the emu.
3 / 5 |
Who takes care of cassowary chicks after they hatch?
- Mother
- Father
- Mother and father
- No one. They grew up on their own.
Once the cassowary has found a mate and laid her eggs, she leaves while the father takes over. The father builds the nest and incubates the eggs for 50 days, rarely eating or drinking during this time.
4 / 5 |
What do cassowaries eat?
- Other birds
- Insects
- Fruits
- Small rodents
Cassowaries are frugivores meaning they are fruit eaters. This love of fruit runs so deeply that some of the rainforest fruits they eat have been named after them, like the Cassowary Plum and Cassowary Stain Ash.
5 / 5 |
The cassowary is the closest living relative to this ancient reptile. Name the reptile.
- Crocodile
- Dinosaurs
- Labyrinthodonts
- Pterosaur
Cassowaries are one of the closest living species to dinosaurs and one of the key visual features of this stocky bird that proves it (besides the gnarly toes), is the casque on its head.
Published - October 03, 2024 05:28 pm IST