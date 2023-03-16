HamberMenu
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: On superconductivity and more

Test your science quotient with this quiz.

March 16, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

A.S. Nazir Ahamed
A visitor touches a superconducting magnet at the Elemento Science Museum in Minsk on September 19, 2015. File

A visitor touches a superconducting magnet at the Elemento Science Museum in Minsk on September 19, 2015. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Q: Who discovered superconductivity?

Superconductivity was discovered in 1911 by Dutch physicist Heike Kamerlingh Onnes. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1913 for his low-temperature research.

Albert Einstein

Heike Kamerlingh Onnes

Robert Bunsen

 Lord Kelvin

A: 2

Q: Superconductors are...

 In 1933, it was discovered that a superconductor is highly diamagnetic that is, it is strongly repelled by and tends to expel a magnetic field.

Diamagnetic

Paramagnetic

Ferromagnetic

Ferrimagnetic

A: 1

Q: Removal of a magnetic field from the interior of a material that is in the process of becoming a superconductor is called...

The Meissner effect, a property of all superconductors, was discovered by the German physicists W. Meissner and R. Ochsenfeld in 1933.

Onnes effect

Josephson effect

Meissner effect

Réaumur effect

A: 3

Q: What is absolute zero?

Absolute zero is the temperature at which a thermodynamic system has the lowest energy. It corresponds to −273.15 °C (−459.67 °F)

0°F

0°K

0°C

 −273.15 °C

A: 4

Q: Which of the following is associated with superfluidity?

Superfluidity is the frictionless flow observed in liquid helium at temperatures near absolute zero.

Hydrogen

Helium

Oxygen

Ammonia

A: 2

