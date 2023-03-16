Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: On superconductivity and more

Q: Who discovered superconductivity?
Superconductivity was discovered in 1911 by Dutch physicist Heike Kamerlingh Onnes. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1913 for his low-temperature research.
Albert Einstein
Heike Kamerlingh Onnes
Robert Bunsen
Lord Kelvin
A: 2
Q: Superconductors are...
In 1933, it was discovered that a superconductor is highly diamagnetic that is, it is strongly repelled by and tends to expel a magnetic field.
Diamagnetic
Paramagnetic
Ferromagnetic
Ferrimagnetic
A: 1
Q: Removal of a magnetic field from the interior of a material that is in the process of becoming a superconductor is called...
The Meissner effect, a property of all superconductors, was discovered by the German physicists W. Meissner and R. Ochsenfeld in 1933.
Onnes effect
Josephson effect
Meissner effect
Réaumur effect
A: 3
Q: What is absolute zero?
Absolute zero is the temperature at which a thermodynamic system has the lowest energy. It corresponds to −273.15 °C (−459.67 °F)
0°F
0°K
0°C
−273.15 °C
A: 4
Q: Which of the following is associated with superfluidity?
Superfluidity is the frictionless flow observed in liquid helium at temperatures near absolute zero.
Hydrogen
Helium
Oxygen
Ammonia
A: 2
