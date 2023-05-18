HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on stars

Here is this week’s Sci-five Science quiz. 

May 18, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

Arkatapa Basu

A star, similar to our sun in size and composition, located about 12,000 light-years from Earth has swallowed up its jupiter-sized planet. This week’s quiz is about stars.

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on stars
A night sky view at Emerald village, Udhagamandalam. File
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | What are stars made of?
  • Radon
  • Plutonium
  • Tungsten and mercury
  • Hydrogen and helium
Next
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / science and technology

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.