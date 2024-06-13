Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Solar Eclipse Photographers
The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Mazatlan, Mexico, Monday, April 8, 2024. START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
Who was the first person to attempt photographing a solar eclipse?
- Galileo Galilei
- Gian Alessandro Majocchi
- Eustachio Zanotti
- Giuseppe Calandrelli
In 1842 Italian physicist Gian Alessandro Majocchi attempted to photograph the total solar eclipse that took place that July. Surviving records indicate he only had partial success.Next
2 / 5 |
What kind of technique did Gian Alessandro Majocchi use to capture the eclipse?
- Carte de visite
- Cyanotypes
- Albumen print
- Daguerreotype
The daguerreotype is a direct-positive process, creating a highly detailed image on a sheet of copper plated with a thin coat of silver without the use of a negative.Next
3 / 5 |
When was the first successful picture of a solar corona taken?
A daguerreotype of a solar eclipse taken on July 28, 1851, is the first known successful photograph of the solar corona. This image was made at the Royal Prussian Observatory in Königsberg by Johann Julius Friedrich Berkowski with the aid of a telescope.Next
4 / 5 |
This famous photographer from The Smithsonian documented a solar eclipse in 1900. Name him.
- Wilson A. Bentley
- Walker Evans
- Thomas Smillie
- Robert Harding
In 1900, Smithsonian photographer Thomas Smillie, rigged cameras to seven telescopes and successfully made eight glass-plate negatives, ranging in size from eleven by fourteen inches to thirty by thirty inches. His work was considered an amazing photographic and scientific achievement.Next
5 / 5 |
This Victorian-era female astronomer came to India to photograph a solar eclipse in 1898. Who was she?
- Henrietta Swan Leavitt
- Annie Maunder
- Maria Mitchell
- Caroline Herschel
Annie Maunder photographed an enormous ray-like structure appearing to burst from the Sun: a coronal streamer. She came to India in 1898 to capture the total solar eclipse.Next