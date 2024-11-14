Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on semi-conductors
1 / 5 | What is a semi-conductor?
- A material that is a perfect insulator
- A material with electrical conductivity between that of metals and insulators
- A type of metal used in computers
- A material with no electrical conductivity
A semiconductor is a material that can conduct electricity in some circumstances but block it in others.Next
2 / 5 | How can the conductivity of a semiconductor be adjusted?
- By heating it to a high temperature
- By cooling it to a low temperature
- By adding small amounts of other elements
- By applying electrical current
Conductivity of a semiconductor can be increased by adding either pentavalent or trivalent elements.Next
3 / 5 | What is a “chip” in the context of semiconductor manufacturing?
- A piece of metal used in electrical circuits
- A simple switch
- A complex structure made of millions or billions of transistors and components
- A random collection of circuits
Chips are complex structures made of millions or even billions of transistors and other components, as well as layers of circuitry connecting the components.Next
4 / 5 | What is the typical diameter of silicon wafers used in chip manufacturing?
- 150 mm
- 200 mm
- 300 mm
- 500 mm
Slices of highly purified silicon ingots serve as the starting substrate for nearly all chips. Called wafers, these slices are usually 300 mm in diameter.Next
5 / 5 | Approximately how many steps can be involved in processing a wafer into a chip?
- 500
- 1000
- 50
- 100
It can take 500 steps to process a wafer, as layers of material are deposited and removed to create desired patterns.Next
YOUR SCORE
- Copy link
- Telegram
0/5RETAKE THE QUIZ
Published - November 14, 2024 05:00 pm IST