Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Sea Wolves
1 / 5 | Where are coastal sea wolves found?
- Ecuador
- Russia
- Canada
- Norway
Coastal wolves are found in the US states of Alaska, Oregon and Washington, and the Canadian province of British Columbia.Next
2 / 5 | How are Coastal Sea wolves capable of swimming long distances?
- They have better lungs
- They are genetically different from other wolves
- They love playing in water
- They swim long distance to evade predators
In the mid-1990s, scientists figured out that the coastal wolves were genetically different from other wolves genetically with the help of a First Nation leader.Next
3 / 5 | Which First Nation community in British Columbia helped scientists figure out that coastal wolves are genetically different?
- Heiltsuk
- Haida
- Kwakiutl
- Chipewyan
It was Chester “Lone Wolf” Starr, a Heiltsuk Elder and mentor to many Raincoast Conservation Foundation scientists, who pointed out some key differences between mainland and marine wolves—inspiring the hypothesis that the latter may be genetically distinct.Next
4 / 5 | What do the coastal sea wolves eat?
- Clams
- Sea Otters
- Salmon
- All of the above
The coastal wolves eat shellfish. They use their paws, they dig in the sand for clams and use their powerful jaws to crack open the shells of mussels. They have also been known to snack on sea otters along with terrestrial animals.Next
5 / 5 | Why are the coastal sea wolves threatened?
- Climate change
- Industrial logging
- Trophy hunting
- All of the above
Today, threats to coastal wolves include climate change, industrial logging and trophy hunting.Next
