The European Space Agency has announced the world’s first parastronaut — Britain’s John McFall. This week’s quiz is about scientists who overcame a disability to achieve.

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on scientists who overcame disabilities

1 / 5 | Joseph Priestly, who discovered oxygen, had... Autism

Dyslexia

Hearing disability

Speech disability On August 1, 1774, Joseph Priestley isolated a new “air” and called it “dephlogisticated air”. We now call it oxygen. https://www.thehindu.com/children/when-priestley-isolated-a-new-air/article24494419.ece Next

2 / 5 | He shared the Nobel Prize for discovering a crucial bodily process that helps govern the movement of muscles, the shape and division of cells, and even learning and memory. But he was the last one to hear the news as he was hearing-impaired. Name him. Hans Krebs

Edwin Krebs

John Krebs

Edmond Krebs Edwin Krebs was often confused with Hans Krebs (no relation) who won a Nobel Prize in 1953 for deciphering a series of chemical reactions that provide energy in cells and that is widely known as the Krebs cycle. https://www.nytimes.com/2009/12/25/health/25krebs.html Next

3 / 5 | John Warcup Cornforth was awarded the 1975 Nobel in Chemistry for his work on the stereochemistry of enzyme-catalyzed reactions. He was/had... Blind

Learning disability

Deaf

Dyslexic Sir John Cornforth’s life and career were shaped by a hearing disorder that left him profoundly deaf by the age of 20. Next

4 / 5 | We have all been told Thomas Edison had a learning and hearing disability. The question is how many patents did Edison have? More than 1000

More than 2000

More than 3000

More than 4000 Edison executed the first of his 1,093 successful U.S. patent applications on 13 October 1868, at the age of 21. https://edison.rutgers.edu/life-of-edison/edison-s-patents Next

5 / 5 | Florence Seibert, who invented the first reliable TB test, was... Blind

Deaf

A Polio survivor

Dyslexic Her TB test became standard in the United States in 1941, and a year later, was adopted by the World Health Organisation as well. https://lemelson.mit.edu/resources/florence-seibert Next