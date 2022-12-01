Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on scientists who overcame disabilities

The European Space Agency has announced the world’s first parastronaut — Britain’s John McFall. This week’s quiz is about scientists who overcame a disability to achieve.
- Autism
- Dyslexia
- Hearing disability
- Speech disability
Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Croatia vs Belgium; Canada vs Morocco at 8.30 p.m.
December 01, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST
