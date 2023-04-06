Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: On scientists and scientific institutions

April 06, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

Q: When was the Indian Institute of Science founded?

IISc was established in 1909 with just two departments – General and Applied Chemistry and Electrical Technology.

1894

1904

1909

1925

A: 3

Q: Which is India’s oldest scientific institution?

Founded on July 29, 1876, IACS is the oldest institute in India devoted to the pursuit of fundamental research in the frontier areas of basic sciences.

Indian Institute of Science

Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science

Department of Physics, Bombay University

Department of Physics, Presidency College, Madras

A: 2

Q: Who was the first chairperson of ISRO?

Dr. Vikram Sarabhai was chairman for nine years from 1963.

Vikram Sarabhai

Satish Dhawan

U.R. Rao

K. Kasturirangan

A: 1

Q: How many women have headed ISRO so far?

ISRO is yet to see a chairwoman.

None

One

Four

Five

A: 1

Q: Who was the first Indian woman to receive a PhD in a science?

In 1933, when Kamala Sohonie approached Sir C.V. Raman to pursue research under him, her request was down since ‘she was a woman’. Sohonie ignored the refusal and went on to earn her PhD in 1939.

Janaki Ammal

Anna Mani

Kamala Sohonie

Kamal Ranadive

A: 3