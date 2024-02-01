Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Sci-fi writers

1 / 5 | Which author first coined the term ‘genetic engineering’? H. G. Wells

H. P. Lovecraft

Jack Williamson

Howard Fast The term ‘genetic engineering’ was invented by science-fiction author Jack Williamson in his 1951 novel, Dragon’s Island. Next

2 / 5 | Often referred to as the ‘mother of science fiction’, Mary Shelley was born on __________. August 30, 1797

July 9, 1791

October 10, 1789

May 11, 1799 Born on August 30, 1797, in London, England, author Mary Shelley was only 18 years old when she began writing her novel. Next

3 / 5 | This French novelist was born on an artificial island called Île Feydeau. Who is he? Lionel Fanthrope

Jules Gabriel Verne

Jean-Pierre Andrevon

Issac Asimov Jules Gabriel Verne was born on February 8, 1828, on a small artificial island called Île Feydeau on the river Loire. Next

4 / 5 | This novel is one of the first science fiction utopia written by a Muslim woman in 1905. Who is the writer? Anita Desai

Amrita Pritam

Anita Nair

Rokeya Begum Sultana’s Dream is a 1905 Bengali feminist utopian story in English, written by Begum Rokeya, also known as Rokeya Sahkawat Hossain, a Muslim feminist, writer and social reformer from Bengal. Next

5 / 5 | Which Indian author and filmmaker wrote a collection of short stories called ‘Professor Shonku’? Satyajit Ray

Sukumar Ray

Anish Deb

Premendra Mitra Professor Trilokeshwar Shonku is a fictional scientist and inventor created by Satyajit Ray in a series of Bengali science fiction books of the same name published in 1965. Next