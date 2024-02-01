Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Sci-fi writers
1 / 5 | Which author first coined the term ‘genetic engineering’?
- H. G. Wells
- H. P. Lovecraft
- Jack Williamson
- Howard Fast
The term ‘genetic engineering’ was invented by science-fiction author Jack Williamson in his 1951 novel, Dragon’s Island.Next
2 / 5 | Often referred to as the ‘mother of science fiction’, Mary Shelley was born on __________.
- August 30, 1797
- July 9, 1791
- October 10, 1789
- May 11, 1799
Born on August 30, 1797, in London, England, author Mary Shelley was only 18 years old when she began writing her novel.Next
3 / 5 | This French novelist was born on an artificial island called Île Feydeau. Who is he?
- Lionel Fanthrope
- Jules Gabriel Verne
- Jean-Pierre Andrevon
- Issac Asimov
Jules Gabriel Verne was born on February 8, 1828, on a small artificial island called Île Feydeau on the river Loire.Next
4 / 5 | This novel is one of the first science fiction utopia written by a Muslim woman in 1905. Who is the writer?
- Anita Desai
- Amrita Pritam
- Anita Nair
- Rokeya Begum
Sultana’s Dream is a 1905 Bengali feminist utopian story in English, written by Begum Rokeya, also known as Rokeya Sahkawat Hossain, a Muslim feminist, writer and social reformer from Bengal.Next
5 / 5 | Which Indian author and filmmaker wrote a collection of short stories called ‘Professor Shonku’?
- Satyajit Ray
- Sukumar Ray
- Anish Deb
- Premendra Mitra
Professor Trilokeshwar Shonku is a fictional scientist and inventor created by Satyajit Ray in a series of Bengali science fiction books of the same name published in 1965.Next
