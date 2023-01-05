Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on rovers sent to Mars

1 / 5 | How many rovers has NASA sent to Mars so far? 6

5

4

3 NASA has sent five robotic vehicles, called rovers, to Mars. The names of the five rovers are: Sojourner, Spirit and Opportunity, Curiosity, and Perseverance. Next

2 / 5 | Which of the following rover(s) landed in Mars first? Sojourner

Spirit and Opportunity

Curiosity

Perseverance Sojourner, part of the Mars Pathfinder Mission, landed on Mars in July 1997. Sojourner was named after American civil rights crusader Sojourner Truth. Next

3 / 5 | The Mars Pathfinder Mission’s lander has been named after... Stephen Hawking

Isaac Asimov

Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar

Carl Sagan Carl Sagan played a leading role in NASA’s Mariner, Viking, Voyager and Galileo expeditions to other planets. https://mars.nasa.gov/mars-exploration/missions/pathfinder/ Next

4 / 5 | What was the primary purpose of the twin rovers Spirit and Opportunity? To study Marsquakes

To story Mars climate

To prepare the Mars terrain for future missions

To find water on Mars The rovers landed on sites on opposite sides of Mars that looked like they were affected by liquid water in the past. Opportunity landed at Meridiani Planum, a possible former lake in a giant impact crater. Spirit landed at Gusev Crater, a place where mineral deposits suggested that Mars had a wet history. https://mars.nasa.gov/mer/mission/overview/ Next

5 / 5 | Which of the following rover/lander was retired recently? InSight

Curiosity

Perseverance

Opportunity InSight landed on Mars in late November 2018 with instruments designed to detect planetary seismic rumblings. https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/nasa-formally-retires-mars-insight-lander-after-4-year-mission/article66292476.ece Next