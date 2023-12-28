Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Rockets
1 / 5 | Which country is known for launching the first modern rockets?
- Italy
- Germany
- USA
- China
Germany launched the first rocket capable of reaching space in 1942. Dubbed the V-2 rocket, it was not actually intended for space travel. Instead, the V-2 was constructed as a ballistic missile during WWII. Nonetheless, it was revealed in a flight test to be the first man-made object to fly into space.Next
2 / 5 | Which rocket holds the record as the largest to date?
- V-2 rocket
- Falcon 9 rocket
- Saturn 5 rocket
- Atlas V rocket
Standing at 363 feet tall with a thrust of 7.6 million pounds, NASA’s Saturn 5 rocket is the largest one to date. The Saturn 5 was used for Lunar missions between the 1960s and early 1970s.Next
3 / 5 | How many stages do rockets typically have during a launch?
- 3
- 4
- 1
- 2
A rocket breaks off into sections while in flight. The first stage of a rocket launch is ignition. From takeoff, the burning rocket exhaust will push the rocket forward. Once the fuel runs out, the section will break off. From there, the second stage fuel reserve will be used until the payload reaches orbit.Next
4 / 5 | Which scientific law is associated with the principle that rockets use for propulsion?
- Boyle’s Law
- Archimedes’ Principle
- Newton’s Second Law
- Newton’s Third Law
The law, formulated by Isaac Newton back in 1687, says: Every action always has an equal and opposite reaction; likewise, the interactions of two bodies against each other are equal and directed in opposite directions. The action is that the engine expels the rocket fuel, which, when burned, forms an exhaust that pushes the rocket in the opposite direction.Next
5 / 5 | How loud is a rocket?
- 180 decibel
- 200 decibel
- 100 decibel
- 220 decibel
A rocket makes a noise of about 180 dB during launch, which is 40 dB louder than a fighter jet taking off. Such sound pressure creates powerful vibrations and is dangerous not only for people but also for the rocket itself since it can damage it.Next
