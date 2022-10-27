Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On robotics

A “robot artist” called Ai-Da addressed the British House of Lords panel on October 11, 2022. This week’s quiz is about the history of robots and androids.

Correct answers are highlighted in green.

1. WABOT-1 was the first fun-scale anthropomorphic robot developed in the world. When was it developed? 1984 The WABOT-1 was able to communicate with a person in Japanese and to measure distances and directions to the objects using external receptors, artificial ears and eyes, and an artificial mouth. https://www.humanoid.waseda.ac.jp/booklet/kato_2.html 1956 The WABOT-1 was able to communicate with a person in Japanese and to measure distances and directions to the objects using external receptors, artificial ears and eyes, and an artificial mouth. https://www.humanoid.waseda.ac.jp/booklet/kato_2.html 1969 The WABOT-1 was able to communicate with a person in Japanese and to measure distances and directions to the objects using external receptors, artificial ears and eyes, and an artificial mouth. https://www.humanoid.waseda.ac.jp/booklet/kato_2.html 1973 The WABOT-1 was able to communicate with a person in Japanese and to measure distances and directions to the objects using external receptors, artificial ears and eyes, and an artificial mouth. https://www.humanoid.waseda.ac.jp/booklet/kato_2.html 2. What is a gynoid? Female equivalent of android The term gynoid was first used by Isaac Asimov in 1979. https://archive.org/details/Asimovs_v03n09_1979-09/page/n7/mode/2up A robot that performs surgeries The term gynoid was first used by Isaac Asimov in 1979. https://archive.org/details/Asimovs_v03n09_1979-09/page/n7/mode/2up A robot used in obesity treatment The term gynoid was first used by Isaac Asimov in 1979. https://archive.org/details/Asimovs_v03n09_1979-09/page/n7/mode/2up An android with a gigantic memory The term gynoid was first used by Isaac Asimov in 1979. https://archive.org/details/Asimovs_v03n09_1979-09/page/n7/mode/2up 3. Robots got their name from a czech word used in a play written by Karl Capek in 1921. What does the word mean? Master Robots, as Rossum's Universal Robots, first appeared in 1921 in a Czech play by Karl Capek about mechanical men that rebel against their human masters. Rival Robots, as Rossum's Universal Robots, first appeared in 1921 in a Czech play by Karl Capek about mechanical men that rebel against their human masters. Slave Robots, as Rossum's Universal Robots, first appeared in 1921 in a Czech play by Karl Capek about mechanical men that rebel against their human masters. Equal Robots, as Rossum's Universal Robots, first appeared in 1921 in a Czech play by Karl Capek about mechanical men that rebel against their human masters. 4. Isaac Asimov coined the word robotics as well. When was this? 1940 Isaac Asimov first used the word in 1942 in his short story "Runabout". 1941 Isaac Asimov first used the word in 1942 in his short story "Runabout". 1942 Isaac Asimov first used the word in 1942 in his short story "Runabout". 1943 Isaac Asimov first used the word in 1942 in his short story "Runabout". 5. Who is known as the Father of Robotics in the robotics industry? George C. Devol In the late 1960s, Joseph Engleberger acquired inventor George C. Devol's robot patent and was able to modify it into an industrial robot and form a company called Unimation to produce and market the robots. https://cs.stanford.edu/people/eroberts/courses/soco/projects/1998-99/robotics/history.html Joseph Engleberger In the late 1960s, Joseph Engleberger acquired inventor George C. Devol's robot patent and was able to modify it into an industrial robot and form a company called Unimation to produce and market the robots. https://cs.stanford.edu/people/eroberts/courses/soco/projects/1998-99/robotics/history.html Giovanni Torriani In the late 1960s, Joseph Engleberger acquired inventor George C. Devol's robot patent and was able to modify it into an industrial robot and form a company called Unimation to produce and market the robots. https://cs.stanford.edu/people/eroberts/courses/soco/projects/1998-99/robotics/history.html Thomas Alva Edison In the late 1960s, Joseph Engleberger acquired inventor George C. Devol's robot patent and was able to modify it into an industrial robot and form a company called Unimation to produce and market the robots. https://cs.stanford.edu/people/eroberts/courses/soco/projects/1998-99/robotics/history.html



