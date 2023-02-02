Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on primatology
1 / 5 |
What is primatology?
- Study of monkeys and humans
- Study of monkeys alone
- Study of chimpanzees
- Study of gorillas
Primatology is the study of the behaviour, biology, evolution, and taxonomy of nonhuman primates.Next
2 / 5 |
Who is known as the father/mother of primatology?
- Jane Goodall
- Sherwood Larned Washburn
- Anindya Sinha
- Ni Xijun
Sherwood Larned Washburn first glimpsed the evolution of human behaviour in the actions of monkeys and apes.Next
3 / 5 |
Renowned primatologist Jane Goodall was the first person to...
- Observe chimpanzees creating and using tools
- Observe similarity in the genetics of chimpanzees and humans
- Declare all apes are humans
- Declare all humans are apes
Jane Goodall’s discovery changed the way that we understand both animals and us.Next
4 / 5 |
Who among the following is a renowned Indian primatologist?
- Tapan Sinha
- Anindya Sinha
- Jayant Sinha
- Rahul Sinha
He led a team that discovered a macaque from Arunachal PradeshNext
5 / 5 |
Which of the following are the closest primate relatives of humans?
- Gorillas/Orangutans
- Macaques/Tamarins
- Chimpanzees/Bonobos
- Lemurs/Lorises
Chimpanzees and bonobos share about 99% of human DNANext
