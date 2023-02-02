Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on primatology

1 / 5 | What is primatology? Study of monkeys and humans

Study of monkeys alone

Study of chimpanzees

Study of gorillas Primatology is the study of the behaviour, biology, evolution, and taxonomy of nonhuman primates. Next

2 / 5 | Who is known as the father/mother of primatology? Jane Goodall

Sherwood Larned Washburn

Anindya Sinha

Ni Xijun Sherwood Larned Washburn first glimpsed the evolution of human behaviour in the actions of monkeys and apes. Next

3 / 5 | Renowned primatologist Jane Goodall was the first person to... Observe chimpanzees creating and using tools

Observe similarity in the genetics of chimpanzees and humans

Declare all apes are humans

Declare all humans are apes Jane Goodall’s discovery changed the way that we understand both animals and us. Next

4 / 5 | Who among the following is a renowned Indian primatologist? Tapan Sinha

Anindya Sinha

Jayant Sinha

Rahul Sinha He led a team that discovered a macaque from Arunachal Pradesh Next

5 / 5 | Which of the following are the closest primate relatives of humans? Gorillas/Orangutans

Macaques/Tamarins

Chimpanzees/Bonobos

Lemurs/Lorises Chimpanzees and bonobos share about 99% of human DNA Next