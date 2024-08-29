Updated - August 29, 2024 05:41 pm IST
August 29, 2024
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Planetary Nebula
An observation of a planetary nebula from the NIRCam instrument of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe and released July 12, 2022.
1 / 5 |
What are planetary nebulae?
- Planets that explode into nebulae
- The nursery planets are born from
- Gaseous remains of a star after it has expelled its outer layers
- Remnants of a star which had planets in its system
A planetary nebula is a region of cosmic gas and dust formed from the cast-off outer layers of a dying star. Despite their name, planetary nebulae have nothing to do with planets.
2 / 5 |
For how long does a planetary nebula last?
- Tens of thousands of years
- Three years
- Billions of years
- Seven years
Planetary nebulae remain for a relatively short time in cosmic terms — tens of thousands of years — before dissipating into space
3 / 5 |
Name the first planetary nebula ever discovered.
- Cat eye’s nebula
- Dumbbell nebula
- Ring Nebula
- Horsehead nebula
The Dumbbell nebula, also known as Messier 27 (M27), was the first planetary nebula ever discovered. French astronomer Charles Messier spotted it in 1764.
4 / 5 |
Why are planetary nebulae so colourful?
- The nebula’s colour depends on the colour of the star
- Particles of dust impart the colour to the nebula
- The temperature of the nebula determines the colour
- Presence of gases such as helium, nitrogen and oxygen gives them the colour
The brilliant hues of planetary nebulae such as blues, greens, and reds come from glowing gases such as hydrogen, helium, nitrogen, and oxygen.
5 / 5 |
In which stage of the Sun’s life can it become a planetary nebula?
- After it becomes the Red giant
- When it is a protostar
- When the Sun starts to fade away after being a White Dwarf
- As a White Dwarf
All planetary nebulae form at the end of the life of a star of intermediate mass, about 1-8 solar masses. It is expected that the Sun will form a planetary nebula at the end of its life cycle-in 5 billion years or so.