HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: on Oumuamua

Oumuamua, “the first known interstellar object to visit our solar system”, is in the news again. This week’s quiz is about the celestial visitor.

April 20, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

A.S. Nazir Ahamed
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: on Oumuamua
This artist’s impression shows the first-known interstellar object to visit the solar system, ‘Oumuamua’, which was discovered on October 19, 2017, by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawaii, U.S., with subsequent observations from ESO’s Very Large Telescope in Chile and other observatories around the world.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | When do you think Oumuamua was discovered?
  • 1947
  • 1983
  • 2002
  • 2017
Next
Related Topics

science and technology / The Hindu Quizzes

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.