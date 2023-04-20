Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: on Oumuamua
This artist’s impression shows the first-known interstellar object to visit the solar system, ‘Oumuamua’, which was discovered on October 19, 2017, by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawaii, U.S., with subsequent observations from ESO’s Very Large Telescope in Chile and other observatories around the world.START THE QUIZ
When do you think Oumuamua was discovered?
1I/2017 U1, or Oumuamua, was discovered on October 19, 2017 by the University of Hawaii’s Pan-STARRS1 telescope.Next
Oumuamua (pronounced oh MOO-uh MOO-uh) is the Hawaiian name given to the object by its discoverers. What do you think it means?
- A messenger from afar arriving first
- The first runner among relay racers
- A runner passing through our place
- A guest who concludes his visit very quickly
The object was officially named 1I/2017 U1 by the International Astronomical Union.Next
Latest research has concluded that Oumuamua is a...
- Asteroid
- Comet
- Space junk
- An alien spacecraft
Two U.S. scientists have recently submitted a paper saying Oumuamua is just a comet.Next
Were there any other interstellar objects discovered after Oumuamua?
- Yes, a lot.
- None so far to join Oumuamua
- A comet has been discovered
- Oumuamua’s status itself is disputed
The second interstellar object, Comet Borisov (also called 2I Borisov), was discovered by Russian amateur astronomer Gennady Borisov on August 30, 2019Next
The International Astronomical Union, which officially names celestial objects such as Oumuamua, is based at...
The Paris-based IAU was founded in 1919Next
