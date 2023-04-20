Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: on Oumuamua

1 / 5 | When do you think Oumuamua was discovered? 1947

1983

2002

2017 1I/2017 U1, or Oumuamua, was discovered on October 19, 2017 by the University of Hawaii’s Pan-STARRS1 telescope. Next

2 / 5 | Oumuamua (pronounced oh MOO-uh MOO-uh) is the Hawaiian name given to the object by its discoverers. What do you think it means? A messenger from afar arriving first

The first runner among relay racers

A runner passing through our place

A guest who concludes his visit very quickly The object was officially named 1I/2017 U1 by the International Astronomical Union. Next

3 / 5 | Latest research has concluded that Oumuamua is a... Asteroid

Comet

Space junk

An alien spacecraft Two U.S. scientists have recently submitted a paper saying Oumuamua is just a comet. Next

4 / 5 | Were there any other interstellar objects discovered after Oumuamua? Yes, a lot.

None so far to join Oumuamua

A comet has been discovered

Oumuamua’s status itself is disputed The second interstellar object, Comet Borisov (also called 2I Borisov), was discovered by Russian amateur astronomer Gennady Borisov on August 30, 2019 Next

5 / 5 | The International Astronomical Union, which officially names celestial objects such as Oumuamua, is based at... Paris

London

Vienna

Hawaii The Paris-based IAU was founded in 1919 Next